Schlagle High School cancels football game due to COVID-19

Posted at 6:34 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 19:34:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The return to the field for Schlagle High School is once again being delayed due to COVID-19.

Schlagle was slated to play Lansing High School on Friday, but the game was canceled after a player on Schlagle's team tested positive for the virus.

In 2020, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled all fall athletics in efforts to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

Per Kansas State High Schools Activities Association, unvaccinated players and coaches must quarantine if they're exposed to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for KCKPS said though the coaches and players from Schlagle have nearly completed their quarantine requirement, it decided to cancel the game "erring on the side of safety."

Schlagle said it's in talks with Lansing and hopes to make the game up at a different date.

