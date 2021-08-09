Sewage monitoring indicates rise of COVID-19 in Platte City, prompts testing event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Testing of sewage in Platte City has indicated a possible increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Platte County Health Department announced Monday that testing completed during the weeks of July 19 and 26 saw increasing trends of genetic COVID-19 fragments.

Because of the indicated increase in COVID-19 transmission, a testing event will be held at the health department's Platte City office on Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Health officials encourage residents to attend the testing event whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

No registration is required for the event.