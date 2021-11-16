Watch
Shawnee Mission School Board OKs optional masking for secondary students after winter break

Posted at 10:38 PM, Nov 15, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School Board voted Monday night to allow mask wearing to be optional for secondary students after Jan. 3, 2022.

The vote was 5-2.

Elementary students will still be under a mask mandate until after Jan. 3.

A federal mask mandate will still be in effect for all students who ride school buses.

Kansas State High School Activities Association guidelines will be used for all school activities, including sports, drama and other programs.

The association allows optional masking at its events.

