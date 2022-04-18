Shawnee Mission School District adopts new policy on mask wearing in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education voted Monday evening on a new COVID-19 mask policy for the rest of the school year.
The board voted 4-3 to pass a plan that will not require students to wear masks to school beginning Tuesday with one exception.
The new policy states that for the "remainder of the 2021-22 school year, total COVID-related absences must remain below five percent."
If any single school building exceeds five percent in COVID-related absences, the students, staff and teachers in that building will be temporarily required to wear a mask.
The number of absences must drop below five percent of COVID-related absences for one week before moving to optional masking, according to the policy approved Monday night.
