Shawnee Mission School District adopts new policy on mask wearing in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education voted Monday evening on a new COVID-19 mask policy for the rest of the school year.

The board voted 4-3 to pass a plan that will not require students to wear masks to school beginning Tuesday with one exception.

The new policy states that for the "remainder of the 2021-22 school year, total COVID-related absences must remain below five percent."

If any single school building exceeds five percent in COVID-related absences, the students, staff and teachers in that building will be temporarily required to wear a mask.

The number of absences must drop below five percent of COVID-related absences for one week before moving to optional masking, according to the policy approved Monday night.