Shawnee Mission School District offers in-school vaccinations to students ages 16-18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District will have vaccines available for students ages 16 through 18 who want them during school hours beginning Tuesday.

Last week, the district asked students and parents to fill out a consent form.

A spokesperson for the district said more than 800 students expressed interest.

They will be vaccinated at nine clinic sites across the district between Tuesday and Friday.

Vaccination is completely voluntary and parents are asked to have the consent forms filled out for their students.

The spokesperson said the district's high school nurses will be able to answer questions.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Johnson County EMS and Fire, and Children's Mercy are collaborators on the effort.

