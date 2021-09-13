Watch
Shawnee Mission School District to discuss mandating vaccines for staff

No decision expected on Monday
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:46:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will discuss the possibility of implementing a vaccine mandate for its employees on Monday night.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 76 people in quarantine which are mostly students. However, there are nine members of its staff in quarantine.

Anyone interested in tuning into the meeting can do so on the district's YouTube channel at 6 p.m.

No decision on whether or not to mandate vaccines for staff is expected during the meeting.

