Some Kansas City metro residents change habits as COVID-19 delta variant spreads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department has reported 684 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, averaging 98 cases a day. And as those numbers climb, people's habits are starting to become more precautionary.

"I used to go out with my family a lot, like probably once a week, but we changed that to not at all," said Kansas City resident Alana Rowan.

Robert Thorpe, who also lives in Kansas City, said he has gone back to wearing a mask in "certain atmospheres."

Resident Jay Jones said he wears masks more while shopping.

However, others aren't as worried.

"Not particularly, I am vaccinated, all my close family members are vaccinated so just that and a little bit of survivorship guilt you know, not too concerned about it at all," Kyler Renner said.

The latest surge in virus cases comes as doctors warn they are no longer anticipating an explosion of cases – it's here.

“If you're not vaccinated, you should be scared, because you're at risk," Dr. Steve Stites, University of Kansas Health System chief medical officer, said.

KCMO resident Tiffany Aguilar said she is "definitely" concerned about the trend of COVID-19 cases in the area.

"I think wearing a mask, even getting groceries, is important," Aguilar said.

KSHB 41 News also spoke to residents in more rural areas like De Soto, Kansas, to hear if habits have changed.

"No masks for me yet, but if numbers get too high around here, yeah, I'll start putting the mask back on,"De Soto resident Joseph Stadler said.

Linwood resident Amanda Mueller told KSHB 41 News she's not going to change her habits.

"No not at all," she said. "Just going out, shaking hands, meeting people and hugging if the people will allow and just being normal."