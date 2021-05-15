Some KC area school districts drop mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City-area school districts are dropping mask requirements to align with updated CDC guidance.

The Blue Springs School District sent parents a note over the weekend saying masks will now be optional for students and staff, regardless of age or vaccination status.

Masks are still recommended, and the district will still adhere to quarantine procedures.

The Lee's Summit school district also updated its policy to not require masks for anyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The district also still recommends anyone not fully vaccinated continues to wear a mask and could readdress the mask requirement if cases spike.

Masks will still be required on Lee's Summit school buses and the district will still follow quarantine procedures.

Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools are discussing and monitoring the updates but has not made a decision to move away from a mask requirement at this time.

The Olathe School District plans to keep its mask requirement in place through the end of the school year and through June summer activities.

