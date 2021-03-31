Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Spire extends energy assistance for Missouri customers affected by COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Keegan
Kansas City, Missouri-based Mid America Assistance Coalition created and operates a software program, MAACLink, designed to allocate donations to agencies who get the money into the hands of people who need help paying rent and utility bills.
MAAC utility assistance.png
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 10:45:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spire is extending its energy assistance deadline for Missouri customers.

Available energy assistance was set to end on March 31 but will not last through May 30, or until funds are exhausted.

The assistance is available to customers experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who have overdue balances.

Through the program, qualified customers receive a $100 credit toward their overdue balance and can receive up to $300 in additional matched funds when they make payments on the balance.

Missouri customers can learn more or fill out an application for the assistance online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update