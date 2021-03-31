Spire extends energy assistance for Missouri customers affected by COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spire is extending its energy assistance deadline for Missouri customers.

Available energy assistance was set to end on March 31 but will not last through May 30, or until funds are exhausted.

The assistance is available to customers experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who have overdue balances.

Through the program, qualified customers receive a $100 credit toward their overdue balance and can receive up to $300 in additional matched funds when they make payments on the balance.

Missouri customers can learn more or fill out an application for the assistance online.

