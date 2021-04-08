Spring Cleaning for a Cause to benefit Community Services League

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thrift World will make a monetary donation to the Community Services League for every pound of used clothing, shoes and other small household items made either of the next two Saturdays, April 10 and 17.

The two groups are partnering for the first-ever spring clothing drive, dubbed “Spring Cleaning for a Cause.”

The Community Services League, a nonprofit based in Independence, said demand for its services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. It supports food banks, rental assistance programs, financial coaching and much more.

“Sometimes people come with only the clothes on their back," Community Services League President and CEO Doug Cowan. "They need things like clothing and food and household items, things that can really help them start to rebuild the semblance of a life.”

Community Services League and Thrift World — located at 3848 S. Noland Road, a few blocks north of Interstate 70 in Independence — have a long standing relationship.

Comnunity Services League sends clients to the second-hand store with vouchers to acquire items free of charge, and Thrift World donates a portion of its sales to the nonprofit.

“Taking a coat and giving it to somebody is definitely beneficial and we have that option, but taking a coat, selling it and providing monetary donations goes a little bit further,” Alan Hayworth, the vice president of product at Thrift World, said.

The two groups hope to maximize that relationship during drop-off events the next two Saturdays. Here are the details for Spring Cleaning for a Cause:



Drop off items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10 in the parking lot behind the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1111 W. Pacific Ave. in Independence;

Drop off items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17 at B&B Theatres Overland Park 16, 8601 W. 135th St. in Overland Park;

Accepted items include gently used and new clothing, shoes, purses, belts, bedding, household items, and small electronics and appliances;

Donations are contactless and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

