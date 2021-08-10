Springfield hospital reports decline in COVID-19 patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The CAO of the Mercy hospital system in Springfield said the hospitals are seeing fewer COVID-19 positive patients in recent days.

Erik Frederick in a tweet Tuesday said there has been a drop in the last 72 hours with 89 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

"Very encouraging and a needed respite for all of our coworkers," he wrote.

Frederick added that four deaths in the last three days bring the August total COVID-19 deaths to 32.