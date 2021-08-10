Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Springfield hospital reports decline in COVID-19 patients

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
In states with lower vaccination rates, though, COVID hospitalizations are beginning to creep up again, like at this one hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
In states with lower vaccination rates, though, COVID hospitalizations are beginning to creep up again, like at this one hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:03:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The CAO of the Mercy hospital system in Springfield said the hospitals are seeing fewer COVID-19 positive patients in recent days.

Erik Frederick in a tweet Tuesday said there has been a drop in the last 72 hours with 89 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

"Very encouraging and a needed respite for all of our coworkers," he wrote.

Frederick added that four deaths in the last three days bring the August total COVID-19 deaths to 32.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources