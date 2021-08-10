Springfield hospital reports decline in COVID-19 patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The CAO of the Mercy hospital system in Springfield said the hospitals are seeing fewer COVID-19 positive patients in recent days.
Erik Frederick in a tweet Tuesday said there has been a drop in the last 72 hours with 89 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.
"Very encouraging and a needed respite for all of our coworkers," he wrote.
Frederick added that four deaths in the last three days bring the August total COVID-19 deaths to 32.
89 COVID+ @MercySGF. Big drop over the last 72 hours. Very encouraging and a needed respite for all of our coworkers. 4 deaths however bringing the August total to 32. We welcome the lower census but the virus has not gone away. Get vaccinated. Mask up. https://t.co/eu5DSyomX0
— Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) August 10, 2021