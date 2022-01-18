Springfield Public Schools closes for the rest of the week due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classes will not be in session at Springfield Public Schools for the rest of the week as the district struggles with staffing issues due to COVID-19.

The district said on its website that over the last week, it has recorded over 863 cases of the virus.

In addition, it's also been difficult for the district to recruit substitutes.

The district hopes to be back in session on Monday, Jan. 24. Virtual and online classes are also canceled for the rest of the week.

"We understand that this change creates a disruption for families and have taken every measure available to avoid this step; however, we are currently unable to continue providing appropriate staffing in our schools," the district said. "In consultation with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, we determined that this was the best approach for protecting the health and well-being of all those we serve."