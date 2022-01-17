St. Joseph School District cancels class Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Joseph School District announced Monday that in-person classes would be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a rise in illness among staff.

According to the district, many administrators, teachers, support staff and bus drivers have reported illness and are unable to attend work.

There will be no remote learning options provided for in-person students. Virtual Academy classes will take place following their normal schedule, according to the district.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to do our best to keep our students and staff safe," the district said in the statement.