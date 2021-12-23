St. Louis area "not as safe as it was" as COVID cases soar

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis area health officials said Thursday that it appears that the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has struck as cases skyrocket and urged the public to avoid travel and gatherings.

The St. Louis County health department said Thursday in a news release that “the community is not as safe as it was a month ago."

The county recorded 774 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the largest one-day total since early January.

Another 593 new cases were recorded Tuesday.

The release encouraged vaccinations, booster shots and masking.