Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

St. Louis County rescinds mask mandate after judge's ruling

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Roberson/AP
Bishop Elijah Hankerson, president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, watches as various pastors and church leaders drive up to pick up free face masks for their congregations Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Hanley Hills, Mo. The masks were provided by St. Louis city and county and by the state of Missouri at the request of Darryl Gray, a St. Louis activist and pastor, to help area churches prepare to restart services as restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak ease. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St Louis Mask
Posted at 3:55 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 16:55:38-05

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County has rescinded its mask mandate, weeks after a Missouri judge barred local health departments from issuing them.

The county’s decision was announced Thursday during a court hearing in a lawsuit that Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed in July in response to a previous mask mandate.

In November, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void.”

Also Thursday, Laclede County's health department announced it would stop all COVID-19 related work after Schmitt threatened legal action against health departments and school districts in response to Green's ruling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive