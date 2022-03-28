St. Luke's Kansas City location celebrates lack of COVID-19 patients in intensive care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, one location in the greater St. Luke's Health System, announced an encouraging milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

"Today, we celebrate a rare moment: Right now, there are zero COVID-19 patients at Saint Luke's Hospital," the hospital said in a social media post .

A spokesperson told KSHB 41 that there have been a few moments in the past two weeks where the Intensive Care Unit had no COVID-19 patients, but that it only lasted roughly an hour. However, it seems like things are changing.

"Today was the first day where we felt we could really make this statement," the spokesperson said in an email. "It is GREAT news!"

Pictured in the post are the first medical staff at the hospital who treated COVID-19 patients back in March 2020, according to St. Luke's.

"While the pandemic is not yet over, this moment is a special occasion for hope and celebration," the post said.