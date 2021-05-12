State of Kansas employees to return to work June 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State of Kansas offices will return to normal operations beginning June 13.

Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement on Wednesday.

The decision to return to normal was made due to the volume of vaccinations, availability of COVID-19 testing and a decrease in positive virus cases in the state.

State officials issued new guidance for return to work after speaking with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

All State of Kansas employees and visitors to state facilities must still wear face coverings.

State agencies should make sure six feet of social distancing can be maintained between employees and should reinforce proper hand sanitization practices.

The agencies can continue to allow employees to work remotely when social distancing cannot be maintained or as long as the agency head approves the situation and there is no disruption to operations.

More information on the new guidance can be found online.