State surveyors won't enforce federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas employees who survey CMS-funded state facilities will not be asked to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates in those surveys, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after the state of Kansas reached an agreement with Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) following discussion beginning in late 2021.

“Kansas employees should not be required to enforce a federal mandate this late in the pandemic," Kelly said in a statement. "In addition, mandates like this could further intensify the workforce shortage we are experiencing in our health care facilities throughout the state."

Kelly met with HSS staff and Secretary Xavier Becerra on Jan. 29 to discuss the mandate's impact on health care facilities in Kansas.

The governor announced an executive directive to enforce state law in public facilities allowing for medical and religious COVID-19 vaccine exemptions, documentation and self-validation. The directive does not apply to private facilities.

CMS has said they will work with facilities on mandate compliance, and have "no interest in terminating funding agreements with facilities" struggling to enforce the mandate among their workforce.

"CMS leadership has assured me they’re working with facilities and will not take punitive measures,” Kelly said."