Swope Health Central to hold COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Swope Health Central will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, according to an announcement from Sen. Barbara Anne Washington (D-Kansas City).

Washington said in a news release that the event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday for eligible residents.

“Ensuring Missourians have access to these vital vaccines is a critical step toward ending this pandemic,” Washington said in a news release. “I urge all eligible Kansas City residents to participate in this vaccination event and help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Residents can call 311 or 816-513-1313 and select Option 1 to schedule an appointment. Swope Health Central is located at 3801 Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.