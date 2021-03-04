Menu

Swope Health Central to hold COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday

Bryant Maddrick/KSHB
Doctors are Swope Health are urging people to get flu shots, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted at 8:15 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 21:15:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Swope Health Central will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, according to an announcement from Sen. Barbara Anne Washington (D-Kansas City).

Washington said in a news release that the event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday for eligible residents.

“Ensuring Missourians have access to these vital vaccines is a critical step toward ending this pandemic,” Washington said in a news release. “I urge all eligible Kansas City residents to participate in this vaccination event and help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Residents can call 311 or 816-513-1313 and select Option 1 to schedule an appointment. Swope Health Central is located at 3801 Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

More information about eligibility can be found on the Missouri COVID-19 vaccination website. Questions about Saturday’s event can be directed to Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

