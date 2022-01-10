Temporary mask requirements in place at De Soto and Mill Valley high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temporary mask requirements were put in place Monday at De Soto High School and Mill Valley High School after an increase in the percentage of students testing positive for COVID-19, the Unified School District No. 232 announced.

On Oct. 18 USD 232 voted to make wearing masks at school optional to high school students, as long as the number of students in recommended isolation and quarantine did not surpass 4%.

The district announced that for the week ending on Jan. 7, 5.9% of students tested positive at Mill Valley, while 4.18% were positive at De Soto, triggering the temporary mask requirement at both schools.

The district said in a statement that the requirement for both schools will be in place for at least two weeks, and until the weekly percentage of the number of students in recommended isolation and quarantine drops below 2% for two consecutive weeks.

The district said that athletics and activities will continue.

COVID-19 data in USD 232 is routinely updated on the district's COVID dashboard .