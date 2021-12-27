Testing shows omicron variant increasing in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Researchers say there's more evidence the COVID-19 omicron variant is expanding in Missouri.

More than half of the community sewershed samples tested last week contained the omicron variant, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Researchers first found the Omicron variant in samples collected December 7-8 in Jackson and Buchanan counties, the news release states.

“Our robust program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewershed sampling provides us with reliable information regarding the presence of the virus and its variants,” DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said.

According to Kauerauf, COVID-19 preventative measures are more important now than ever before.

“The existence of the omicron variant is becoming much more prevalent each week, making the actions of COVID-19 individual testing, vaccination and other mitigation measures more important as we already face the threat of the delta variant and an increase in flu cases,” he said.