Truman Medical Centers to require staff be vaccinated against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman Medical Centers/University Health is the first medical center in the region to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

President and CEO Charlie Shields made the announcement Monday.

“TMC/UH wants to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our patients, our workforce, and our community safe. In doing so, we recognize the importance of leading by example," Shields said in a release. "For that reason, and so the medical center remains able to care for the growing number of patients suffering from COVID-19, the entire workforce at Truman Medical Centers/University Health will be required to be vaccinated by September 20,” Shields said.

Officials say it's standard practice for health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infections diseases.

Approximately 70% of Truman staff is already vaccinated, according to officials.

The Department of Veteran's Affairs similarly announced Monday that all medical employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They are the first government agency to do so.

