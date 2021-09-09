TSA plans to ramp up penalties for mask mandate violators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers on airlines and other forms of public transportation who flout federal mask guidelines will soon face stiffer fines.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that fines for passengers failing to comply with mask mandates at airports, on aircraft, passenger railroads and other forms of public transportation will range from $500-$1000 for the first offense.

Continued offenders will face fines up to $3,000.

“Wearing a mask protects the traveling public and all of the personnel who make the travel experience safe, secure, and comfortable,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a release. “We will continue to enforce the mask mandate as long as necessary to protect public health and safety.”

