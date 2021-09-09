Watch
TSA plans to ramp up penalties for mask mandate violators

FILE - In this May 24, 2020, file photo, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a plane bound for Orlando, Fla. for takeoff Sunday, at Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo. Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers on airlines and other forms of public transportation who flout federal mask guidelines will soon face stiffer fines.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that fines for passengers failing to comply with mask mandates at airports, on aircraft, passenger railroads and other forms of public transportation will range from $500-$1000 for the first offense.

Continued offenders will face fines up to $3,000.

“Wearing a mask protects the traveling public and all of the personnel who make the travel experience safe, secure, and comfortable,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a release. “We will continue to enforce the mask mandate as long as necessary to protect public health and safety.”

