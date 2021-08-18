Watch
Unified Government of Wyandotte County to require unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing

Andrew Harnik/AP
Medical Technologist Sosina Merid with the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences displays a sample testing vial in a new mobile testing lab unit set up in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Washington. A team of technicians can test up to 50 samples within four hours and provide same day results. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
COVID-19 testing
Posted at 6:42 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 19:42:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unvaccinated employees who work for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County will have to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.

Unified Government County Administrator Doug Bach made the announcement on Wednesday citing "insufficient vaccination rates within the county."

The latest data from the county shows just over 37% of people in Wyandotte County are fully vaccinated.

The new policy will go into effect the week of Sept. 6, and employees who refuse to participate in the weekly testing won't be allowed to go to work or use vacation and sick leave.

“Routine testing is an additional step to protect our employees, their families, and the public,” Bach said in a press release.

The Unified Government is also reinstating special COVID-19 sick leave for fully vaccinated employees.

Fully vaccinated employees will be allowed to use the leave after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to someone else with the virus, among other things.

