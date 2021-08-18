Unified Government of Wyandotte County to require unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unvaccinated employees who work for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County will have to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.

Unified Government County Administrator Doug Bach made the announcement on Wednesday citing "insufficient vaccination rates within the county."

The latest data from the county shows just over 37% of people in Wyandotte County are fully vaccinated.

The new policy will go into effect the week of Sept. 6, and employees who refuse to participate in the weekly testing won't be allowed to go to work or use vacation and sick leave.

“Routine testing is an additional step to protect our employees, their families, and the public,” Bach said in a press release.

The Unified Government is also reinstating special COVID-19 sick leave for fully vaccinated employees.

Fully vaccinated employees will be allowed to use the leave after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to someone else with the virus, among other things.

