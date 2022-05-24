Unified Government offers COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5 to 11.

The announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization of the booster shots for the age group on May 17.

“Nationwide, more than 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to this age group,” health department director Juliann Van Liew said in a statement. “We know these vaccines are safe and effective, so we want to encourage parents to take advantage of the availability of these booster shots for kids ages five to eleven.”

The Unified Government has joined other area health departments offering the boosters to children in that age group.

Booster shots are available by appointment at the health department, which is located at 619 Ann Avenue in KCK.

Appointments can be made by calling the COVID-19 vaccine/booster line at 913-573-8815.

The department accepts appointments Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.