Unified Government to launch second phase of COVID-19 vaccine incentives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government Public Health Department plans to launch the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program later this week.

Beginning on Wednesday, any eligible resident who receives a vaccine at the UGPHD vaccine site, 7836 State Ave., can “Spin to win” instant prizes or enter a raffle, according to a news release. Two $500 Visa gift cards will be raffled each day the site is open, the release stated.

“Especially now that we have more than 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 caused by the delta variant, it’s more important than ever that Wyandotte County residents get vaccinated against the virus,” Nicole Garner, UGPHD planning and operations manager, said in the release. “The vast majority of those delta variant COVID cases occurred in unvaccinated people. We want to find new and innovative ways to encourage Wyandotte County residents to come in now and get vaccinated and help protect our community.”

The instant prizes include a custom T-shirt or a gift card.