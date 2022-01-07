University Academy closes Friday citing staffing shortage due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School will not be in session on Friday at University Academy, due to a high amount of teachers being out because of COVID-19.

Interim superintendent Rebecca Gudde confirmed that 31 staff members are out due to either testing positive, being in quarantine or coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Gudde said that 17 of those staff members are teachers.

"We were last in session on Wednesday and were super creative with short staffing, but were able to make it through the day and educate our students," Gudde said in a statement. "The cold temperatures helped us have today off, but when checking the numbers today, we had no choice but to close."

Gudde also said University Academy prioritizes providing the best possible education to students but the circumstances caused the school to not hold class Friday.