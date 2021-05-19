Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

University of Central Missouri to end mask requirement

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
Oregon mask mandate
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 17:48:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at one Missouri university will no longer have to wear face coverings if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Central Missouri announced Wednesday that the change in its procedures will begin May 20, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, vaccinated students who prefer to continue wearing face coverings will be able to.

Conferences and events held on the UCM campus can “establish their own pandemic-related measures,” according to a news release.

The university plans to release more information about the fall semester at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update