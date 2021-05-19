University of Central Missouri to end mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at one Missouri university will no longer have to wear face coverings if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Central Missouri announced Wednesday that the change in its procedures will begin May 20, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, vaccinated students who prefer to continue wearing face coverings will be able to.

Conferences and events held on the UCM campus can “establish their own pandemic-related measures,” according to a news release.

The university plans to release more information about the fall semester at a later date.