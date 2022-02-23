University of Kansas Medical Center trial to investigate COVID-19 long haul

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new research trial at the University of Kansas Medical Center will focus on COVID-19 long haul.

Local sufferers of the often debilitating symptoms are speaking out about their experience, as KU Medical Center hopes to enroll more participants.

Mikayla Dreyer's medical journey began before she had the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I tested positive for COVID on December 30, 2020," Dreyer said. "My first symptoms were very classic, a dry cough that kind of got progressively worse throughout the day. I took my temperature just to see and it was over 100, that’s when I thought, 'Oh no.'"

She had to isolate for 21 days with a fever. Chest pain and shortness of breath came next.

"On my Apple Watch actually, I noticed that my heart rate had continued to climb and I noticed at night, my heart rate wasn’t slowing down," Dreyer said.

Next, she began to experience high blood pressure and decided to head to the emergency room.

"Three and a half months after having COVID, I started to get dizziness and weakness," Dreyer said "By May, I was having tingling in my fingers and my feet and I was struggling to hold on to things with my hands."

Dreyer recalled not being able to even hold up plates, causing her to drop and break them.

She was admitted to KU Medical Center's long haul clinic, but her troubles continued.

"I actually used a wheelchair for several weeks in June," she said. "Going from sitting to standing as many times as I did throughout the day was making my blood pressure so unstable, that I was at risk of fainting constantly."

Dreyer reflected on the impact that COVID-19 long haul has had on her.

"I had run a half marathon a few years earlier and here I am not able to walk safely," she said.

Now, those like Dreyer are eligible for a new research trial right here in Kansas City.

"The trial is called Recover. And it's in regards to enrolling patients that have had long haul COVID symptoms, so that we understand better what exactly are those syndromes that we're seeing," Dr. Mario Castro with KU Medical Center said.

Castro explained more on what the trial hopes to accomplish.

"The effect on the brain and brain falls cardiovascular effects on the heart, in the blood vessels, in the lungs, the patients that have shortness of breath, in patients that have that profound fatigue that is leading to disability from this long COVID syndrome," Castro said. "Our hope here at KU is to enroll nearly 200 participants here to contribute to that nationwide story of what we're trying to learn."

Dreyer hopes to contribute by enrolling in the trial.

"I’m not currently enrolled in that trial, I’m planning to reach out to them tonight to get enrolled," she said. "It doesn't have to be like this."