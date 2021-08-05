University of Missouri Health Care system to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri Health Care System announced Thursday it is requiring all employees, students and providers who work at facilities must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, unless granted a medical or religious exception.

“The safety of our patients, employees and community is our top priority,” Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care’s chief executive officer said in a statement. “As a health system, our mission is to save and improve lives. We know vaccinations save lives.”

The requirement applies to anyone who works, learns or practices medicine at MU Health Care.

MU Health Care cited a climb in hospitalizations and deaths due to the delta variant.

The hospital system said the requirement aligns with recommendations from several medical organizations including the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association among others.

