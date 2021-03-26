Vibrant Health creates targeted plan for vaccinating underserved communities

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Getting vaccines in the arms of people in underserved communities is the goal, according to Vibrant Health's CEO.

Patrick Sallee, CEO of Vibrant Health, said the health care provider is focusing on a targeted plan in making sure the people they serve can get vaccinated.

"The super targeting comes from partnering with places like El Centro, or Crossroads that does homeless services or church, local churches like Salem Baptist Church, for example. How do we partner with them and say, you help us get to your people? And let's do it that way," Sallee explained.

Sallee said one plan expected to start in late April includes a mobile clinic, where a medical team will physically travel to people in need to get them vaccinated.

Vibrant Health recently received access to the federal vaccine program, which targets community health centers. Sallee said they've received their first doses this week from the federal government program.

Currently, Wyandotte County is in Phase 3 and 4 of vaccinations. Included in the categories are people age 16 to 64 with severe medical risks and other medical risks, critical workers and unvaccinated people in previous phases.

Sallee said there has been some hesitancy from a few patients to get vaccinated, however, interest is strong.

They credit it to community engagement.

"We've had a ton of response, so we had a waiting list of more than 400 people that initially signed up in response to our text blast. So, you know we've been very pleased with the response we've gotten so far," Sallee said.

