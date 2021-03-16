Wall of remembrance unveiled at Union Station for COVID-19 victims, workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in the Kansas City area are invited to Union Station to leave a note to remember loved ones lost to COVID-19.

Leaders from four KC-area jurisdictions gathered Tuesday to unveil a floral wall of remembrance designed by Studio Dan Meiners at the station.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., Johnson County Commissioner Ed Eilert, Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas all left notes of their own at the wall.

The leaders reflected on the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the ways it’s affected the community.

Lucas encouraged Kansas Citains to come leave notes for those who’ve passed and those who’ve supported the fight over the last year, including people such as health care and other front line workers.

March 16, 2020, was the day the four communities came together to announce some of the first COVID-19 restrictions, followed a few days later by stay-at-home orders.

On March 16, 2021, some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased while basic precautions remain in place.

