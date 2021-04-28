Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Washington University in St. Louis to require COVID vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:44:34-04

ST LOUIS — Washington University in St. Louis has become the latest college to announce plans to require students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall.

KMOX-AM reports that the school says faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. The school also said it would allow some exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

The university informed students in a letter that if students can't get vaccinated before arriving, the university will help them get a vaccine locally.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 will play a key role in allowing us to resume our regular activities, protect our community, and prevent the spread of illness both on our campuses and in the St. Louis region, including, importantly, the patients we serve in our hospitals," the letter stated.

A university spokesperson says they will provide more information for employees in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update