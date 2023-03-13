Watch Now
Wearing face masks is now optional at Lawrence Memorial Hospital

LMH Health
Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 09:35:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wearing face masks is now optional at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The Lawrence, Kansas, Hospital announced Monday that it is changing its masking guidelines due to the "current impact of COVID-19" in the community.

Under the guidelines, masking is optional in most areas of the hospital. Certain areas, including sections with immunosuppressed patients, will continue to require wearing a mask. Areas requiring a mask will be marked with clear signage, the hospital says.

    According to LMH Health, anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or another respiratory infection should wear a mask in the hospital. Isolation precautions will also continue to be given to those with active infectious diseases, such as COVID or the flu.

    Hospital staff will wear a mask if a patient requests it.

    The hospital says if COVID-19 levels in the community are high or if hospital leaders anticipate changes, masking would become mandatory again.

    The new guidelines went into effect at 7 a.m. Monday.

