KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wearing face masks is now optional at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The Lawrence, Kansas, Hospital announced Monday that it is changing its masking guidelines due to the "current impact of COVID-19" in the community.

Under the guidelines, masking is optional in most areas of the hospital. Certain areas, including sections with immunosuppressed patients, will continue to require wearing a mask. Areas requiring a mask will be marked with clear signage, the hospital says.



According to LMH Health, anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or another respiratory infection should wear a mask in the hospital. Isolation precautions will also continue to be given to those with active infectious diseases, such as COVID or the flu.

Hospital staff will wear a mask if a patient requests it.

The hospital says if COVID-19 levels in the community are high or if hospital leaders anticipate changes, masking would become mandatory again.

The new guidelines went into effect at 7 a.m. Monday.