Westport Flea Market announces BOGO offer with vaccination card

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want one of "the best burgers in Kansas City" for free? Get vaccinated.

Beginning March 25 through the end of the year, Westport Flea Market is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its 5.5-ounce burgers for dine-in customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

“Westport Flea Market has supported schools, healthcare and first responder organizations throughout the pandemic and we will continue to do so,” Westport Flea Market owner Joe Zwillenberg said. “But we thought with so many getting vaccinated and coming out to restaurants again, why not invite folks back for Kansas City’s best burger — on us. So many great memories have been made here before things shut down — now that folks can get out, it’s time to make some more.”

Individuals who have received at least one dose of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card are eligible for the offer, which is available anytime Westport Flea Market is open through Dec. 31, 2021.

Westport Flea Market is located at 817 Westport Road in Kansas City, Missouri.