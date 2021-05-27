Wyandotte County Commissioners to discuss dropping indoor mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, to decide whether to drop the indoor mask mandate for people who have been vaccinated.

The commission was deadlocked at their last meeting, some still hesitant because of the vaccination rates in Wyandotte County.

Many people are used to wearing masks when they go inside businesses.

"I think they should keep it until everybody gets their shot. If everyone gets their shot that's good," Wyandotte County resident Hershel Williams said.

Ruth Fowlkes, who also lives in Wyandotte County, agrees.

"I think they should but I think it's a personal decision, but personally, I would," she said.

"I think it's the best for everybody," Israel Zamora who also lives in the county said.

In Wyandotte County, 27% of residents are fully vaccinated with 32% having at least one vaccination.

Vaccination rates are also low in communities of color.

Community leaders like Edgar Galicia are trying their best to connect with people to dispel myths.

"We believe in undertaking rather than just going for medicine, undertaking the sickness and we strongly believe in finding alternative ways to deal with that," Galicia, who runs the Central Avenue Betterment Association (CABA), said.

Galicia thinks that's the approach many of his neighbors in the Latino community are taking.

He said like many others, he already got COVID-19 and felt he was okay to wait to get his vaccinations. He also said many people are waiting to see how the vaccinations affect people who get them.

Galicia received both vaccinations three weeks ago. He filmed an educational video of the process to share on CABA's social media platforms.

CABA partners with other agencies to educate and encourage.

"I believe the lack of communication, the lack of understanding and the lack of conversations is creating that myth of not willing to vaccinate and we want to help get that down, destroy the myth and overcome that hurdle," Galicia said.