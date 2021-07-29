Wyandotte County Health Department recommends 6-week mask mandate in public spaces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Health Department recommended a six-week mask mandate Thursday night for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The decision on the mandate is up to the Unified Government's Board of Commissioners.

A major reason for the urgency of the mask mandate is masks add an extra layer of protection and can drive down the number of new cases, according to Juliann Van Liew, the department's director.

COVID-19 cases are rising in Wyandotte County to levels last seen in January.

The health department said they are seeing 50 to 60 new COVID-19 cases each day.

The delta variant has significant spread because of the low vaccination rate, a department official told the commissioners.

Hospital are becoming strained and the vast majority of COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated when arriving at hospitals.

Health department officials also are worried about students returning to school in just a few weeks.

They recommended universal masking for students, teachers and staff at all schools.

Other recommendations include three feet of social distancing, diagnostic and screening tests and vaccinations, when applicable.

In addition, contact tracing with isolation and quarantine also should be part of the plans for schools.

The board of commissioners had not voted by 6:45 p.m. Thursday on the health department's recommendations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.