Wyandotte County issues clarification about Pfizer booster shots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department issued a statement Monday addressing confusion regarding access, availability and eligibility of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.
The department had four key messages for the public:
- Pfizer booster shots are available at its 7836 State Ave. vaccination site, but they are only available Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Pfizer booster shots are available at other locations in Wyandotte County, and people can go to vaccines.gov to find other locations.
- The booster shots are only available to people who are in the recommended groups and who previously received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
- People who received the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.
The department previously announced in August that they would begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.
People who are 65 years and older, people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions or residents in long-term care facilities should receive a Pfizer booster shot, according to the statement.
People ages 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions - based on their individual benefits and risks - and people ages 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their occupation or institutional setting, may receive a booster.
A list of underlying medical conditions that could receive the booster shot can be found on the CDC's website.