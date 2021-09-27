Wyandotte County issues clarification about Pfizer booster shots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department issued a statement Monday addressing confusion regarding access, availability and eligibility of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The department had four key messages for the public:



Pfizer booster shots are available at its 7836 State Ave. vaccination site, but they are only available Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pfizer booster shots are available at other locations in Wyandotte County, and people can go to vaccines.gov to find other locations.

The booster shots are only available to people who are in the recommended groups and who previously received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

People who received the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.

The department previously announced in August that they would begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.

People who are 65 years and older, people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions or residents in long-term care facilities should receive a Pfizer booster shot, according to the statement.

People ages 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions - based on their individual benefits and risks - and people ages 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their occupation or institutional setting, may receive a booster.

A list of underlying medical conditions that could receive the booster shot can be found on the CDC's website.