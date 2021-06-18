Wyandotte County offer incentives to get COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials in Wyandotte County are hoping a new series of incentives will encourage residents get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the most recent data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, roughly 44% of Wyandotte County residents 12 years old and older have started the vaccination process. That figure lags behind the 56% for the same age group in neighboring Johnson County.

The Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County Public Health Department announced gifts and prizes available Friday for two different age groups of residents.

For residents ages 12 to 17, the health department is giving away passes to Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun. That age group also can receive dinner and game passes to Dave and Busters.

For residents ages 18 and up, the health department will draw three names each day for a $500 Visa gift card.

The prize offerings go into effect on Tuesday.

“We know not everyone is excited about getting vaccinated,” the health department’s Nicole Garner said. “This is our way to encourage taking the time to come in and to thank them for protecting our community.”

Anyone who lives in Wyandotte County or goes to get vaccinated at a Health Department clinic is eligible.

Health officials say they are also working to show find ways to show appreciation for residents who already received the vaccine.

The health department is also offering a $25 gift card for those who get tested.