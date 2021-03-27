Wyandotte County opens COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents over 16 next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government Public Health Department announced Friday that all Wyandotte County residents 16 years old and older will be eligible for free COVID-19 vaccinations beginning next week.

Vaccinations will be available beginning Monday by appointment or walk-in at one of three vaccination sites in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Unified Government news release.

The county health department is working on a new system for residents to make appointments online or by phone. More information on the new system is expected to be released next week, according to a release.

The three vaccination centers will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Walk-in patients will not be given vaccinations after 2:30 p.m., according to the news release.

Those who want vaccinations must bring proof of Wyandotte County residency, which could include a driver's license, mail addressed to that person or other forms of identification.

Children ages 16 and 17 must be with a parent or guardian, who must bring proof of guardianship. Such records include a birth certificate, legal court records or insurance cards with the children listed.

Parents or guardians also must bring a picture ID, such as a driver's license, passport or similar ID.

The three clinics are located at:

West Location in the former Best Buy building

10500 Parallel Parkway

Kansas City, Kansas

Central Location in the former K-Mart building

7836 State Ave.

Kansas City, Kansas

East Location at the Kansas National Guard Armory

100 S. 20th St.

Kansas City, Kansas