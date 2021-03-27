Wyandotte County opens COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents over 16 next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government Public Health Department announced Friday that all Wyandotte County residents 16 years old and older will be eligible for free COVID-19 vaccinations beginning next week.
Vaccinations will be available beginning Monday by appointment or walk-in at one of three vaccination sites in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Unified Government news release.
The county health department is working on a new system for residents to make appointments online or by phone. More information on the new system is expected to be released next week, according to a release.
The three vaccination centers will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Walk-in patients will not be given vaccinations after 2:30 p.m., according to the news release.
Those who want vaccinations must bring proof of Wyandotte County residency, which could include a driver's license, mail addressed to that person or other forms of identification.
Children ages 16 and 17 must be with a parent or guardian, who must bring proof of guardianship. Such records include a birth certificate, legal court records or insurance cards with the children listed.
Parents or guardians also must bring a picture ID, such as a driver's license, passport or similar ID.
The three clinics are located at:
West Location in the former Best Buy building
10500 Parallel Parkway
Kansas City, Kansas
Central Location in the former K-Mart building
7836 State Ave.
Kansas City, Kansas
East Location at the Kansas National Guard Armory
100 S. 20th St.
Kansas City, Kansas
For more information, call the Unified Government Public Health Department at 913-513-5311, call 311 or check WycoVaccines.org.