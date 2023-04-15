1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 37th Street, Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died and another was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 37th Street and Prospect Avenue, just two blocks away from where five people were shot in a homicide Friday night.

Upon arrival, police found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information or anyone in custody in connection to the shooting at this time.

At 12:10 p.m., police provided an update that additional shots had been fired in the area, near 35th and Brooklyn, following the homicide. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. A vehicle fled the scene after the shots were fired. KCPD says it is unknown if the fired shots are related to the homicide.

KCPD is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information can call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

