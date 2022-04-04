1 man dead in Monday afternoon shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead on Monday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Michigan Avenue on reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers were directed to what appeared to be a crime scene inside of a residence.
Officers were told that the man had been shot and was taken from the scene in a private vehicle.
During the investigation, the man was located at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died at 5 p.m.
KCPD says there is currently no suspect in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.
The shooting marked the 36th homicide in KCMO in 2022.
