1 killed, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run near Truman Road, Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a fatal hit-and-run collision around 7 p.m. Saturday near Truman Road and Manchester Trafficway.

Investigators said a Chevrolet HHR and gray Nissan Altima were stopped in the westbound inside lanes of the Truman Road bridge over Manchester due to mechanical issues.

While waiting for help to arrive, the Chevrolet operator was sitting in the passenger seat of the HHR, the Nissan driver was standing outside and the front-seat passenger of the Nissan was sitting in the Altima.

KCPD said a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Truman at a “very high rate of speed” rear-ended the Nissan.

The collision sent the Nissan into the Chevrolet and the Nissan driver who was standing outside the vehicle.

The front-seat passenger of the Nissan died on the scene.

Police report the Nissan driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. As of Sunday morning, police said the person remains “very critical.”

The Chevrolet passenger was not injured in the collision.

Following the crash, the driver of the Jeep fled the scene on foot, police said.

The suspect was not located.

Investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

