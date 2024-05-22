Watch Now
1 killed in accident near 55th, Swope Parkway in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning near East 55th Street and Swope Parkway.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said a silver Honda CRV traveling south on Swope Parkway left the roadway, for unknown reasons, and struck a tree.

Police said all three occupants were unrestrained.

Two occupants were transported to area hospitals for treatment, and the third person fled the scene on foot, per KCPD.

One of the transfers sustained critical injuries and the other sustained life-threatening injuries.

The occupant with life-threatening injuries later died, according to police.

Police said the occupant who fled on foot was not located during a canvas of the area.


