1 person arrested, another being sought after incident Thursday at Kansas City, Kansas middle school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 person arrested, another being sought after an incident Thursday during dismissal at a Kansas City, Kansas middle school.

A student at Gloria Willis Middle School, 1735 N. 64th Terrace, told a school official an adult male had threatened him outside the school.

Police officers from the school district and KCK police department searched woods near the school, but reported they did not find the suspect.

One suspect was arrested last night by the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department, along with KCK police officers and Wyandotte County Sherrif's deputies.

The school district said today there is a second suspect being sought in Thursday's incident.

No word on how the second suspect was involved in the confrontation with the student.

