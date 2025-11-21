1 person shot to death Thursday night in KCMO; city's 3rd homicide in 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred at about 7:55 p.m. near East 55th Street and Wabash Avenue.

No word on what led to the violence.

This was the third homicide of the week in KCMO.

Craig Washington was shot and killed Tuesday night in a gas station convenience store at Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

A second man, Ke'Ron Brown, 18, was the victim of an unrelated shooting a little over two hours later in the 8200 block of President Court.

Brown was found wounded in a parking lot and died several hours later.

No word on any arrests in those homicides.

This was the 128th homicide of the year in KCMO compared with 135 at this time last year.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.