1 shot, injured in Independence Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating an early morning shooting.

The incident occurred before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man was found shot at the Conoco gas station at 10600 E. Independence Ave.

They believe that he was shot three blocks away and arrived at the gas station to seek help.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .