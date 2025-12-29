13 shell casings found inside Lee’s Summit fieldhouse gym after shootout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents released Monday revealed more details about a chaotic scene that ended in a shootout between two men Saturday night at a gymnasium in Lee’s Summit.

Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday , police received calls reporting an active shooter from employees and parents attending kids’ birthday parties at TM Fieldhouse. The people who called 911 told dispatchers they were taking shelter in bathrooms and the kitchen of the fieldhouse.

Officers arrived a short time later and determined there was no active shooter but that the gunfire was between two adult males who had been shooting at each other while at the indoor basketball court.

Police later learned one of the suspects, Ricky Waller Jr., had been struck by the gunfire and had been dropped off at a nearby hospital for treatment.

A second suspect, who has yet to be identified, was later arrested on Sunday.

Detectives responded to the fieldhouse and recovered eight .40 caliber casings and five 9mm casings from the gym and lobby of the business. Detectives noted several holes or impact points in the walls and gym floor caused by the shooters.

Other officers responded to the hospital to interview Waller.

According to court documents, Waller told police he had an argument with another man on the courts. During the argument, Waller noticed the male was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Waller told police the man threatened to shoot him, so Waller pushed the armed man.

That’s when Waller says the other man pulled out his gun and shot him in both of his legs.

Waller, who is on parole and recently released from prison on a weapons-related offense, initially denied possessing a firearm to police.

Police presented surveillance video from the fieldhouse that showed the incident, after which Waller admitted to possessing a 9mm Glock 43 and that he had fired three to four shots from his pistol before leaving the gym.

The surveillance video also contradicted Waller’s statement to police. Instead, the video shows Waller already holding a handgun in his right hand, pointing it at the other suspect before the other man started shooting.

“Based on the footage, it was apparent [Waller] and the other subject put many innocent lives in danger by engaging in a gun fight in a gym where juveniles of all ages were present,” court documents state.

Waller was charged Sunday with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon/exhibiting and armed criminal action.

Bond was set at $200,000, cash only. Waller was set for an initial appearance on Monday morning, where a Jackson County Circuit Court judge ordered a review of if Waller qualifies for a public defender A bond review hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026.

Charges against the second suspect are pending.

The owner of the fieldhouse said Monday they planned to reopen for business on Monday, Dec. 29, but were going to suspend adult open play basketball until further notice.

