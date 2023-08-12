16 injured in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sixteen people were injured when a boat exploded Friday at the Millstone Marina at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A preliminary investigation indicates gas fumes built up in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion.

Fifteen people who were on the boat and one person on a dock at the marina were injured.

The injuries ranged from minor to moderate, the patrol said.

No word on the extent of damage to the boat or any other details on the cause of the explosion.

