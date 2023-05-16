17-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal crash in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a fatal crash that left one person dead and one in critical condition on Sunday in Shawnee.

Zakary Ignowski is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of aggravated battery/great harm and one count of juvenile possession of a firearm.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office filed a motion requesting Ignowski to be waived to adult status.

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Shawnee Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road.

The driver of one vehicle, identified as 71-year-old Leland R. Scott, of Shawnee, died in the collision, while the 69-year-old passenger of the same vehicle suffered critical injuries.

Court documents say Ignowksi had a breath alcohol concentration of .08 or more.

The Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Ignowski is being held at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

